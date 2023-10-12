LANL, AirMettle Release Tool to Enable Large-Scale, In-Storage Data Analytics

Los Alamos National Laboratory and AirMettle have developed a data analysis tool to analyze complex information from large-scale simulation campaigns without compromising data security.

The team has created a common applications programming interface based on AirMettle’s Real-Time Smart Data Lake architecture intended to enable computational storage devices to perform in-place analytics and minimize data movement while ensuring data is safeguarded, LANL said Tuesday.

Donpaul Stephens , founder and CEO of AirMettle, said the architecture “is the first computational storage service with highly scalable in-place processing to accelerate analytics by 100 times or more and significantly reduce network traffic.”

AirMettle’s RT-SDL tool uses common data formats, such as Apache Parquet, and standard interfaces like the S3 object storage interface to perform analytics near data storage.