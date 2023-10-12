John Lee Appointed Defense Health Agency CFO

John Lee , who most recently served as deputy chief financial officer at the Defense Health Agency, has assumed the position of chief financial officer at DHA.

He announced his new role in a LinkedIn post published on Wednesday.

In this capacity, Lee will oversee a multiservice health care system with an annual budget of approximately $56 billion that includes 450 military treatment facilities and supports 9.6 million beneficiaries. He will lead technical financial managers and analysts supporting responsibilities in budget management, accounting operations, financial analysis, audit and fiscal policy and compliance.

He brings to the role nearly three decades of experience developing financial strategies for health care systems.

Prior to DHA, Lee was CFO for Army Medical Command and served as director of the program analysis and evaluation directorate within the Office of the Surgeon General.

He also held the CFO position for the Army’s Regional Health Command-Atlantic.

Lee is a Project Management Professional and a Certified Defense Financial Manager for Acquisition.