Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility to Lead DOE’s High-Performance Data Hub Project

The Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has been chosen by the Department of Energy as the site and director of the High Performance Data Facility hub.

JLab will team up with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory to design and build the hub, which is part of DOE’s Integrated Research Infrastructure, or IRI program, the agency said Monday.

IRI aims to provide researchers a center for experimental user facilities as well as data and advanced computing resources to aid scientific discovery. The HPDF Hub will support the IRI program’s objective by hosting tools, capabilities and state-of-the-art data management infrastructure. It is expected to benefit studies in areas including artificial intelligence-enabled integrated science.

HPDF is projected to cost between $300 million and $500 million, sourced from DOE’s current and future fiscal year funds.

Geraldine Richmond, DOE’s undersecretary for science and innovation, commented that the hub “will play a central role in the operation and success of the IRI program which is designed to serve the data and analysis needs of our many DOE national laboratory user facilities and more.”

