Interim Rule to Align FAR With Supply Chain Security Law on Risk Data Sharing

NASA, the Department of Defense and the General Services Administration are implementing an interim rule aligning the Federal Acquisition Regulation with the Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act of 2018.

The new policy focuses on supply risk data sharing based on due diligence and recommendations by the Federal Acquisition Security Council for removal or exclusion orders, according to a notice posted Wednesday on Federal Register.

FASC is tasked to review and recommend whether a covered article removal or exclusion order is needed for executive agency information systems or procurement actions. The council’s evaluation will begin with sources or covered articles that could be susceptible to intellectual property theft or lead to damage to federal data systems or critical infrastructure.

The interim rule provides contracting officers with standard rules for sharing potential supply risk information relevant to existing and new federal contracts.

The agencies are encouraging public feedback on the interim rule, which takes effect Dec. 4.