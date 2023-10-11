Intel CIO Jimmy Hall Shares How State Department Is Tackling Cybersecurity

At the Department of State, Intelligence Chief Information Officer Jimmy Hall is taking on key modernization and information technology initiatives designed to improve how the agency delivers intelligence to its diplomats around the world.

In a new video interview with Executive Mosaic, Hall outlined the State Department’s top five goals, offered his own objectives and explained the actions being taken to advance those critical initiatives both agency-wide and within the Bureau of Intelligence and Research, or INR.

For INR, the highest priorities include elevating strategic intelligence, undergoing a digital transformation, strengthening cybersecurity, cultivating a diverse and talented workforce and cultivating a resilient business enterprise.

“Cybersecurity is one of our key tenets,” Hall said in conversation with Executive Mosaic’s video reporter Summer Myatt. “We’re now investing in real-time, threat-based automated monitoring capabilities, which we didn’t have before.”

Hall also explained that INR is conducting a cybersecurity audit to investigate key areas and review any potential vulnerabilities.

“We’ve taken on an internal security review on our own, where we’ve decided to look at three areas: security management, access management and safeguarding the data,” he shared.

To hear the other steps the State Department and INR are taking to increase cybersecurity, migrate to the cloud and advance other IT initiatives, watch Jimmy Hall’s full video interview here .