Indiana University Investing $111M to Drive National Security Innovation, Grow Microelectronics Industry

Indiana University, in collaboration with Naval Surface Warfare Center – Crane Division, will invest at least $111 million over the next several years to spur the growth of the microelectronics industry in the state and facilitate the development of solutions that address national security issues.

IU said Tuesday that the planned investments include $53 million for laboratories, facilities and equipment that would enable, among other things, further collaboration between personnel from NSWC Crane and IU; $23.5 million to hire faculty in fields like cybersecurity, microelectronics and artificial intelligence, with a particular focus on Department of Defense experience and the ability to develop dual-use technologies; and $13.5 million for the implementation of new degree programs in microelectronics and nanofabrication.

The investments “will strengthen IU’s national leadership, further develop Indiana’s microelectronics sector and drive our state’s current and future economic competitiveness,” said Pamela Whitten, president of Indiana University.

NSWC Crane Technical Director Angela Lewis expressed appreciation for “Indiana University’s investment in a wide range of visionary programs and initiatives that will enhance the economic vitality, defense and protection of the nation.”

For his part, Sen. Todd Young, R-IN, said: “Partnerships like this one between IU and NSWC Crane are pivotal to our national security and economic competitiveness.”