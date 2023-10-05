Highlight & Patriot Jointly Awarded SBA IT Service Center 2.0 Contract

Highlight Technologies has announced that the Small Business Administration awarded the company and its partner Patriot LLC the SBA Office IT Service Center 2.0 consolidation contract, worth an estimated $49 million. The contract supports the SBA Office of the Chief Information Officer and has a 12-month base period with four option years.

The SBA OCIO is responsible for strategic execution of agency-wide functions, including delivering IT services and managing day-to-day IT service desk operations. It also oversees enterprise IT general support system and data centers with over 10,000 end users in six major operating centers, 70 regional offices throughout the U.S., a major call center and multiple cloud-based services environments.

Highlight has been supporting SBA operations for the last five years under a BPA offering mission-critical administrative, legal, financial, risk management, technical and program management services. Patriot is Highlight’s prime partner and the parties reportedly commit to delivering round-the-clock network infrastructure monitoring, incident management, and comprehensive service desk operations support.

“Highlight is proud to support Patriot in providing critical information technology services to the SBA OCIO. We look forward to working alongside the Patriot team in ensuring the SBA and its users receive exceptional support,” said Lia Melakou, Vice President of Mission Solutions.

“Patriot is excited to be able to support the SBA in fulfilling its important mission. We look forward to working with our partner, Highlight Technologies, to exceed the SBA’s expectations in providing support to their users and environments.”, shared Anthony Russo, CEO of Patriot.