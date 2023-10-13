HashiCorp Federal’s Jarrod Gazarek Talks Leadership Style, Career Background & Business Challenges

As director of HashiCorp Federal ’s Department of Defense and Intelligence Community division, Jarrod Gazarek is responsible for driving business growth and delivering cloud offerings to U.S. government customers. Before joining the private sector, Gazarek served in the Navy, an experience that guides his work today.

Gazarek recently participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club, in which he discussed his career background, shared his strategies for building a strong team and considered the challenges businesses face when providing new innovations to the federal government.

In this excerpt from the interview, Gazarek reveals his core values:

“What I have learned in the private sector is not so different from what we do in the military. First is that a team is much stronger than any individual. As a leader you must do everything possible to enable your team. You should also be humble – you don’t know everything. Use your team to improve success potential. Next, don’t burn bridges and treat everyone with kindness. Some won’t reciprocate, but always think about how anyone you encounter may help you in the future. Positivity is also key. There will be “tough” times, but you should always look for the light, however dim it may be.”

