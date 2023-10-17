GSA, DOE Want Info on Emerging Tech to Advance Net-Zero Commercial Buildings

The General Services Administration and the Department of Energy have started soliciting information on technologies that could enable the decarbonization of commercial buildings as part of GSA’s Green Proving Ground program.

GSA said Monday the request for information is focused on emerging technologies that support net-zero operations, healthy and resilient buildings, deep energy retrofits, all-electric buildings and vehicle fleets and building commissioning and control.

In early June, GSA and DOE announced a $30 million investment to support research projects that intend to develop and test U.S.-made clean energy technologies through the GPG program, which seeks to improve the sustainability of federal buildings by testing innovative systems.

The agencies are interested in commercial technologies that are ready for assessment in operational, occupied facilities.

Responses to the RFI are due Dec. 8.