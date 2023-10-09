GM Defense, Air Force Demo Electric Ground Power Unit for Flightline Equipment Modernization Effort

An electric ground power unit supplied power to a KC-135 tanker aircraft during a technology demonstration that took place from Aug. 14 through 17 at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

The demonstration is part of an effort by the Department of the Air Force to modernize its flightline equipment from being powered by internal combustion engines to electric or hybrid engines, the Air Force Research Laboratory said Thursday.

The modernization program, which has been running for three years, is a partnership between the Air Force Materiel Command, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, the AFRL and the defense subsidiary of General Motors, which adapted its commercial electric ground power unit to meet the requirements of the military.

According to GM Defense Product Development and Advanced Engineering Vice President Rick Kewley, the company’s electric ground power unit helps eliminate greenhouse gas emissions while operating with near-zero noise.

“With access to the advanced technologies of our commercial parent, General Motors, GM Defense is transitioning our unique defense and government customers to a more electric future,” Kewley said.