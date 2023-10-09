FAR Council Finalizes Changes to 8(a) Business Development Program

The Federal Acquisition Regulation Council has finalized regulatory changes made by the Small Business Administration to clarify requirements associated with the 8(a) business development program.

The Department of Defense, General Services Administration and NASA issued a final rule amending FAR to implement the changes that will take effect starting Nov. 6, according to a Federal Register notice published Thursday.

In October 2020, SBA ruled to merge the 8(a) business development mentor-protege program and the all small mentor-protege program to eliminate confusion and remove duplication of functions.

The final rule also requires contracting officers to submit an offering letter for blanket purchase agreements and BPA orders to SBA for acceptance.