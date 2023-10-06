Edge Autonomy CEO John Purvis Shares Leadership Approach, Offers Perspective on Contracting Environment

Throughout his career, John Purvis has spent decades working alongside the intelligence and special operations communities. Now, as CEO of Edge Autonomy , he leads the company’s efforts to deliver uncrewed and autonomous systems to the U.S. government.

Purvis recently participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club, in which he discussed his career background, highlighted his leadership strengths and offered his insights on the federal technology and contracting ecosystem.

In this excerpt from the interview, Purvis reflects on what his career has taught him about team-building:

“I have been extremely lucky to see some success in my career at a fairly young age. Now that I have a few more years and some scar tissue built up, I realize the overall success of the team has less to do with me and more to do with the intelligence, creativity and cohesiveness of our team as a whole. My goal is to hire people who are far more talented than I am and learn from them – and I do my best to stay out of their way! I believe the CEO of a company works for their employees, not the other way around. My job is to get my team the resources and structure they need to do their best work, removing any roadblocks to success that they may encounter.”

