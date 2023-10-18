DOE Seeks Industry Information on Leasing Savannah River Site for Clean Energy Generation

The Department of Energy is requesting information from organizations interested in lease agreements with the government for the agency’s planned utility-scale clean energy project at the Savannah River Site in South Carolina.

In an RFI issued Tuesday, DOE said it is looking for industry partners for the development of carbon pollution-free electricity generation and storage activities at the 13,200-acre site.

The DOE-owned Savannah River Site was originally built as a nuclear materials refinement facility in the 1950s. The agency is now planning to include SRS In its Cleanup to Clean Energy Initiative, along with the Hanford Site in Washington and a portion of land where the Idaho National Laboratory is located.

The agency has yet to decide whether to lease part or all of SRS to a single entity or multiple. Developers of solar, wind and nuclear energy are able to respond to the RFI until Nov. 17.