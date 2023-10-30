DOE Invites Public Comment on Proposed Acquisition Regulation Amendment

The Department of Energy is inviting external comments on its plan to streamline its procurement rules in order to complement or supplement the Federal Acquisition Regulation.

In a notice published Thursday on Federal Register, DOE unveiled its proposal to eliminate obsolete policies as well as rules that are also found in FAR.

The Department of Energy Acquisition Regulation was established with the National Nuclear Security Administration to create mutual procurement rules in compliance with the Office of Federal Procurement Policy Act.

To keep the agency-specific regulation up-to-date, the Energy Department is drafting provisions including new instructions for the preparation and submission of requests for individual or class deviations from DEAR.

DOE also proposed a new section that requires contractor self-identification when communicating on the agency’s behalf, as a supplementary rule to the FAR Contractor Code of Business Ethics and Conduct.

Interested parties may submit their comments until Dec. 26, the agency said.