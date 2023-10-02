DOE Invests $264M in 29 Projects to Support Energy Earthshots Initiative; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy has selected 29 projects to receive $264 million in total funding in support of a DOE program to research, develop and demonstrate clean energy technologies that can address climate challenges.

Eleven new Energy Earthshot Research Centers operated by eight DOE national laboratories will receive a combined $195 million over four years to support multi-disciplinary and multi-institutional teams addressing research challenges in clean energy transition, DOE said Friday.

“The Energy Earthshot Research Centers and the related work happening on college campuses around the country will be instrumental in developing the clean energy and decarbonization solutions we need to establish a 100% clean grid and beat climate change,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

DOE’s Office of Science also awarded $69.1 million in funding to researchers at 18 different universities across 14 states to build science foundations for DOE’s Energy Earthshots initiative.

The projects were selected by competitive peer review under two DOE solicitations for the first six Energy Earthshots focused on areas such as removing carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere and reducing the cost of clean hydrogen.