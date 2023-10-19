DOD Selects Ohio to Host New Defense Innovation Hub

The Department of Defense will establish a new innovation center in Ohio to accelerate the development and adoption of next-generation technologies to meet national security challenges and eliminate barriers for small businesses to work with the U.S. military.

DOD will invest $1.9 million in the Ohio Mission Acceleration Center, which will host different organizations from the government, academia and industry to develop and test prototypes in realistic environments and transition technologies into weapon systems, the office of Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced Wednesday.

“We worked together to bring this regional hub to Ohio to create new opportunities for Ohio businesses and workers, and to continue to cement our state’s leadership in defense, manufacturing, and aerospace,” Brown said.

The new hub will be headquartered in Dayton and operated by the Ohio Mission Acceleration Center, part of a Mission Acceleration Center National Network, and Ohio’s Parallax Advanced Research.