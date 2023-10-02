DOD Seeks Comments on Proposed Rule for Low-Rate Initial Production Lot Procurement

The Department of Defense has proposed changes to the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement to restrict the government from procuring more than one low-rate initial production lot, or LRIP, related to a major defense acquisition program under certain conditions.

The proposed rule intends to implement section 808 of the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, according to a Federal Register notice published Friday.

Contracting officers should not procure more than one LRIP lot “when the milestone decision authority authorizes the use of a fixed-price type contract at the time of Milestone B approval and the scope of the fixed-price contract includes both development and low-rate initial production,” the notice reads.

The service acquisition executive may waive the limitation if a waiver’s written notification is handed to the congressional defense panels no later than 30 days and the contract file contains the congressional notification and a copy of the waiver.

Comments on the proposed rule are due Nov. 28.