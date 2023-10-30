DOD Contracting Officers Complete 1st Immersive Commercial Acquisition Program

The first cohort of the Defense Acquisition University’s Immersive Commercial Acquisition Program has completed the 12-month initiative that aims to educate defense contracting officers on how to acquire innovative commercial technologies effectively.

ICAP is a competitive program for defense acquisition professionals that incorporates virtual classroom and experiential learning methods to carry out prototype projects, DOD reported Friday.

The inaugural ICAP fellows are Mariluz Chan-Endres, contracting officer for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme; April Davison, contracting officer for the Air Force Sustainment Center Contracting Directorate; Maj. Michael Gerbasi, a contracting officer for the U.S. Army; and Maj. Shamika Woodruff, former deputy division chief at the Air Force Installation Contracting Division.

The program was launched in 2022 as part of a collaboration between DAU and the Defense Innovation Unit.

A new group of defense contracting officials will join the second cohort of ICAP to help bridge the gap between DOD and the commercial technology industry.