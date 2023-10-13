DLA’s Dwight Deneal Touts Agency’s Small Business Contracting Achievements, Encourages Greater Vendor Participation

The director of the Defense Logistics Agency’s Office of Small Business Programs said on Oct. 10 that the DLA had exceeded its small business prime contracting target for fiscal year 2023.

Speaking at a panel during the recent Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting and Exposition, Dwight Deneal said a record $18 billion in small business contracts was awarded in that time period, the DLA reported Thursday.

Deneal, who had recently been named vice chairman for the Federal Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization Directors Interagency Council, noted that fiscal 2023 marked the 11th year DLA managed to top its small business contracting target.

The DLA official later called on vendors to take steps to be able to take advantage of contracting opportunities with the agency.

During the panel’s question and answer portion, Deneal encouraged vendors to attend webinars that would teach them how to do business with the DLA.