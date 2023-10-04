DIU Awards 3 Contracts for Long Duration Energy Storage System Prototypes

Three companies — CellCube, Dannar and Redflow — have secured contracts from the Defense Innovation Unit to install and test long-duration energy storage system prototypes at U.S. military installations.

The contracts were awarded under the Extended Duration for Storage Installations project to build resilient backup power systems designed to increase minimum power threshold and uptime for Department of Defense installations and operational energy platforms, DIU said Tuesday.

CellCube is slated to deliver its megawatt-scale vanadium redox flow battery technology to connect and balance base energy systems for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

Dannar will install four models of distribution-class mobile power systems at two U.S. Air Force installations to support energy needs for electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle operations.

The Air Force plans to trial Redflow’s megawatt-scale zinc-bromine flow battery and control system at a site where extended storage hardware will link with microgrid software to enable multiple onsite systems integration.