DIU Announces 2nd Cohort of Immersive Commercial Acquisition Training Program

The Defense Innovation Unit has finalized its second cohort for the 2023-2024 Immersive Commercial Acquisition Program, which trains acquisition professionals in the Department of Defense on the Other Transaction Authority process for commercial technology procurement.

The new ICAP members are comprised of two members each from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy, as well as a representative from the U.S. Army and the Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, DIU said Tuesday.

The latest cohort is as follows:

Ralph Barnes, U.S. Army

Shaun Bright, DITCO

Christine Docker, U.S. Air Force

Brittany Harris, U.S. Air Force

Rebecca Lingenfelter, U.S. Navy

Tianna Seaman, U.S. Navy

The team will undergo training that combines experiential learning through DIU prototype projects with classroom set-up education from the Defense Acquisition University.

The government contracting professionals are expected to develop a training plan based on the lessons they learned at the end of the program. The plan will be the foundation for similar programs that will be launched in their respective DOD branches, in order to spread information about OTAs and commercial solutions opening processes for acquiring novel commercial technologies.