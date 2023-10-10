DHS S&T Plans Robotic System Development to Enhance Security Inspections

The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate is looking to develop a robotic system to increase security screening capacity and accuracy for explosives and other prohibited items.

The automated system will use robotics and machine vision technology to scan baggage for potentially prohibited items, eliminating the need for security personnel to inspect items manually, DHS S&T said Wednesday.

Flagged items will be directed to the inspection area where a robotic system will open it, locate the suspicious content and swab it with an explosives trace detector.

DHS S&T envisions the platform to increase safety for security personnel, speed up inspections and screening lines, standardize inspections and reduce human error.

