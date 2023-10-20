Dataminr’s Lisa Talcott Talks Leadership Philosophy, Shares Industry Advice

In her role as vice president of federal sales at Dataminr , Lisa Talcott leads federal civilian and Department of Defense key account directors while working alongside customers to achieve renewals, add new agency logos and broaden the reach of Dataminr’s First Alert AI platform alerts through application programming interfaces.

Talcott recently participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club, in which she described her team-building strategy, highlighted her core values and offered advice to industry newcomers.

In this excerpt from the interview, Talcott shares what she sees as the most important part of driving team success:

“I firmly believe that we are motivated in part by the work we are performing, but more so by the environment in which we work. Having worked for various leaders with different styles, I have experienced personal growth with those that are receptive, honest and fair. At Dataminr, I am empowered by knowledgeable and supportive leadership. In order to excel in a competitive environment, there must be trust amongst the team to create a one-team philosophy. The work is usually not the biggest challenge in forming a winning solution. More times than not, it can be the human element that blocks our collective ability to be successful.”

