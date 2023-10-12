DARPA Partners With Universities of Maryland, Pittsburgh to Enhance Triage Support During Mass-Casualty Events

Two teams representing the University of Maryland and the University of Pittsburgh will provide trauma patient data in support of a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program that aims to improve triage decision-making during complex mass-casualty events.

The DARPA Triage Challenge aims to develop new technologies that are capable of interpreting novel physiological signatures derived from trauma patient data collected under the Research Infrastructure for Trauma with Medical Observations effort, the agency said Wednesday.

Cmdr. Jean-Paul Chretien , program manager at RITMO, said the information gathered from this effort is “crucial to the success of the DARPA Triage Challenge.”

“As part of the challenge, we are aiming to develop algorithms and systems that interpret physiological signatures and sensor strategies for complex mass casualty events,” he explained.

RITMO data includes the vital signs of trauma patients, the kinds of interventions they received and the resulting medical outcomes.