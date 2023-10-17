CyberSeek Says Cybersecurity Labor Market Remains Undersupplied

CyberSeek, a data analysis platform supported by the Computing Technology Industry Association, Lightcast and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, showed that approximately 315,000 more cybersecurity professionals are needed to help address the current supply gap in the cybersecurity labor market.

CompTIA said Monday data from CyberSeek revealed that U.S. employers posted 572,392 job listings for cybersecurity positions from September 2022 to August 2023, reflecting a slight decline from the previous update that tracked job postings between May 2022 and April 2023.

Since May 2023, employers have listed approximately 45,000 job postings per month, showing a steady demand for cyber talent.

“The cybersecurity talent gap has narrowed slightly, but companies must still shift their thinking to focus on cyber skills, rather than credentials, to really get the talent they need,” said Will Markow, vice president for applied research at Lightcast.

“Focusing on skills not only expands and diversifies the talent pool by reaching more workers, it also allows employers to target their training programs and take ownership of their cybersecurity talent pipeline,” added Markow.