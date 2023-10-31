Cyber Innovation Center Secures $129M in Federal Funding to Expand Key Cybersecurity Initiatives

The Cyber Innovation Center has secured five-year funding grants worth $129 million combined for its cybersecurity workforce development initiative and Air Force Global Strike Command’s national innovation hub.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency awarded the nonprofit CYBER.org $34 million in funding through the Cybersecurity Education and Training Assistance Program to provide cybersecurity education and training for K-12 learners to address the nation’s cybersecurity workforce shortage, CIC said Monday.

With the CISA funding, CYBER.org aims to expand its network of educators from 30,000 to 50,000 over the next five years to support the Biden administration’s National Cybersecurity Workforce and Education Strategy.

Meanwhile, CIC received $95.6 million in funding through a partnership intermediary agreement with AFGSC to enable the STRIKEWERX innovation hub to continue to serve as the command’s technology transfer, technology transition and innovation resource.