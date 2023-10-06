Collins Aerospace Unveils New Facility to Test Electric Propulsion Systems

Collins Aerospace, an RTX company, has unveiled an electric power systems laboratory at its Rockford, Illinois facility to develop and test components for hybrid-electric engines for use in future aircraft.

Dubbed The Grid, the $50 million high-voltage lab has an initial test capability of 8 MW to support the testing and demonstration of electric motors, controllers, generators and distribution systems, RTX said Wednesday.

“Hybrid-electric aircraft will help our industry significantly reduce carbon emissions, and with The Grid, the most sophisticated lab of its kind, we are investing to help these aircraft take flight,” said Henry Brooks, president of power and controls at Collins Aerospace.

The Grid will test Collins Aerospace’s 1-megawatt electric generator and support flight demonstration and system integration work for RTX’s solid-state circuit breaker.