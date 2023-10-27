CISA Requests Comments on Software Identification Ecosystem Analysis White Paper

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is requesting industry comments on its new white paper outlining six paths forward for a software identification ecosystem.

The white paper, titled “Software Identification Ecosystem Option Analysis,” enumerates the benefits and challenges associated with the outlined approaches and explores the authority structure necessary to develop and sustain the identifier format ecosystem, CISA said Thursday.

In the document, CISA also outlines two key requirements to achieve effective software identification ecosystem, which are the timely availability of software identifiers across all software items and software identifiers that support both precision and grouping.

“A more robust software identifier ecosystem must be established for a harmonized software identification ecosystem that facilitates greater automation, inventory visibility, and the multifaceted value proposition of SBOM’s broad adoption,” said Sandy Radesky, associate director for vulnerability management.

Interested parties have until Dec. 11 to submit written comments on the white paper.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2023 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 15 to learn about the U.S. government’s national security priorities and initiatives. Click here to register for the highly anticipated event.