CISA Eyes Solicitation for Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative Planning Office Support Recompete

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency within the Department of Homeland Security plans to release in December a request for proposals for a recompete contract to provide support services for the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative planning office.

The JCDC Planning Office Support requirement is a program for small businesses and covers services in the areas of joint cyber defense planning, plan execution, front office, governance, risk analysis and prioritization and adversary-focused planning and coordination, according to a notice published Friday on the DHS Acquisition Planning Forecast System.

CISA expects to award the follow-on contract during the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and anticipates the recompete to run through April 5, 2029.

The estimated value range for the proposed contract is between $20 million and $50 million.

IVA’AL Solutions, a Small Business Administration 8(a)-certified firm, is the incumbent on a contract providing support services to CISA’s JCDC planning office.

CISA intends to issue a solicitation for the recompete contract on Dec. 18.

