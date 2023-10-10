Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth Calls for Increased Adaptability, Flexibility in Modernization Efforts

The U.S. Army needs to incorporate adaptability and flexibility in its modernization and restructuring goals, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth stated during the 2023 Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting and Exposition.

The Wash100 Award winner highlighted the service branch’s efforts in the past year to innovate through advanced prototyping and via adoption of artificial intelligence and human-machine teaming.

In June, the prototype Mid-Range Capability Weapon System launched the Tomahawk Land Attack Missile during a demonstration led by the Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office. Wormuth noted that the system can provide military advantage to the Indo-Pacific Command due to its ground-to-sea targeting abilities.

She also provided an overview of the branch’s planned Human-Machine Integrated Formations Initiative, which will equip soldiers with robotic systems that can make first enemy contact during combat.

“I see us embracing change, looking to the future, and becoming the more modern, more lethal, and more adaptive force we need to be,” said Wormuth. “As we pursue the most significant modernization effort in generations, we are building an Army that can dominate in large-scale multi-domain operations.”