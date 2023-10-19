CBP Completes Data Exchange Testing to Enhance Supply Chain Traceability

Customs and Border Protection, in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate, has completed its interoperability standards test with Mesur IO, Neoflow and Transmute to enable global supply chain data transparency.

The test was initiated as part of the Silicon Valley Innovation Program and demonstrated technologies designed to enable real-time data exchange between CBP and the start-ups to enhance international trade, DHS S&T said Wednesday.

The technologies allowed CBP to combine data from the start-ups with information already in the Automated Commercial Environment.

“This real-time testing with CBP demonstrated the maturity of the standards, the commercial readiness of the startup’s technology platforms and their ability to support CBP’s trade modernization efforts,” said Melissa Oh, managing director of SVIP.

The initiative focused on the development of technologies that implement global standards, including the World-Wide Web Consortium Verifiable Credential Data Model, Linked Data and W3C Decentralized Identifiers.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2023 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 15 to learn about the U.S. government’s national security priorities and initiatives. Click here to register for the highly anticipated event.