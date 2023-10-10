Cara Allison Marshall Named Defense Business Board Executive Director

Cara Allison Marshall, principal director for East Asia within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, has been appointed executive director of the Defense Business Board, according to a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

She will provide oversight of the board, which supplies advice and recommendations on how to improve the Pentagon’s business operations.

In her previous role, Marshall advised senior defense leadership on the development and execution of defense policies, strategy and bilateral security relations for the East Asia region.

Established in 2002, the Defense Business Board comprises private sector executives with business management experience and offers the secretary and deputy secretary of defense insights on best business practices for addressing management challenges.