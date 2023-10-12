Cadmus Secures $93M USAID Award to Implement Environmental & Social Safeguards; Ian Kline Quoted

Cadmus has booked a $93 million task order from the U.S. Agency for International Development to provide technical assistance, training and other services to support agency units in adopting new environmental and social standards.

Under the five-year contract, Cadmus will help USAID implement safeguards, such as partner training and officer backstopping support , the Arlington, Virginia-based company announced on Thursday.

“We are incredibly proud that the Cadmus team has been awarded this contract to continue our environmental and social safeguards support for USAID,” said Ian Kline , the organization’s president and CEO.

This win builds on Cadmus’ work on USAID’s Global Environmental Management Support I, GEMS II and Environmental Compliance Support contracts.

Kline said that through these earlier awards, the company “helped the agency integrate leading safeguards approaches across its program cycle to best assure the environmental and social sustainability of development interventions” across its portfolio.

Cadmus’ objective under the new contract, referred to as the Environmental and Social Safeguarding Support project, is to provide a program management portal that offers real-time financial and program management information. The portal will assist with the efficient management of a program that includes 300 separate work assignments and hundreds of non-fungible accounting lines.

Contract activities are expected to align with USAID’s localization, climate, diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility policies, among others.

“Cadmus looks forward to supporting USAID and its implementing partners under this new contract,” Kline said.

Recently, Cadmus acquired Nathan Associates, a private international economic and analytics consulting firm with extensive experience working with public and private sector clients. The move is a part of Cadmus’ strategy to broaden its support of USAID in economic development, trade and digitization strategy.

Cadmus won another major contract earlier this year, under which it is helping the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Ground Water and Drinking Water enforce Safe Drinking Water Act requirements . Issued in June, the award is valued at $162 million.