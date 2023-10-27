CACI’s Derick Trask Offers Insights on Leadership, Highlights Career Inspirations

Derick Trask , chief financial officer of CACI ’s operations and support sector, began his career at Northrop Grumman, where he served in a number of senior leadership positions within the company’s intelligence and Department of Defense business units. Prior to assuming his current post, he held executive roles at Hexagon and Freedom Consulting Group.

Trask recently participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club, in which he discussed his leadership approach, highlighted his core values and shared his career inspirations.

In this excerpt from the interview, Trask offers his insights on what he sees as some of the most important elements of ensuring team success:

“Consistent success doesn’t happen by accident – it is imperative to execute deliberately and with intention and communicate frequently with candor. Effective communication occurs with timely direct feedback and transparency horizontally and vertically across the organization. I view one of my key responsibilities as a leader to be an enabler, clearing my team’s major obstacles.”

