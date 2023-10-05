AWS’ Ash Thankey Reflects on Career Background & Leadership Approach

Ash Thankey currently serves as director of national security at Amazon Web Services , where he oversees human systems, cyber, signals intelligence and defense intelligence units within the company’s U.S. business. Prior to joining AWS, Thankey held roles at Oracle and Adobe.

In a recent interview with the Potomac Officers Club, Thankey shared his career inspirations, discussed his strengths as a leader and highlighted his accomplishments.

He describes his approach to leadership in this excerpt from the interview:

“My management style centers around empathy, embodying the principles of a servant leader. I’m committed to clearing the path for my team’s success by stepping back and allowing them to thrive. Sometimes this means recognizing that success isn’t attainable. In those moments, it’s paramount to offer reassurance to our team members and convey that it’s acceptable to face setbacks. In fact, these losses can serve as profound sources of learning, eventually contributing to more substantial victories down the line. At Amazon, the philosophy of embracing failure is central because it empowers individuals to take calculated risks.”

