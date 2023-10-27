Army Works on New Policies for Software Development, Acquisition

The U.S. Army is working to develop policies to accelerate the delivery of software capabilities developed from its nearly a dozen software pathway pilots, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Young Bang, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, said during the recent AUSA conference that the service branch is working with cyber colleagues on “processes that enable us to get to releases faster.”

“That set us on a journey beyond just going to agile and to get to continue integration, continuous delivery,” Bang said.

Gabe Camarillo, undersecretary of the Army, said the service branch is set to release new policies in 2024 that will “fundamentally reshape” how it acquires and creates software platforms.

“There’s a couple of things that we’re looking at in that space. One of which is making sure that we formalized and standardize the way that we do those requirements for software development programs,” Camarillo said.

