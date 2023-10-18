Army Taps 3 Small Businesses for Automated Data Platform Development Contracts

Charles River Analytics, Cougaar Software and Next Tier Concepts will develop automated data platforms for the U.S. Army under contracts awarded through the service branch’s Small Business Innovation Research program.

The Army said Monday the three small businesses will each receive $1.9 million under SBIR Direct to Phase II contracts and perform work over a period of 24 months to deliver knowledge-level distributed data platforms.

With the data platforms, the military branch will use analytical reasoning driven by artificial intelligence to distribute data and facilitate the execution of tactical decisions.

“An advanced and robust automated data platform enabled by AI and ML will deliver critical logistical value across all services, supporting a digital, data-driven Army outlined in the Army Digital Transformation Strategy,” said Blaise Zandoli, the Army Applied SBIR Program’s portfolio manager for AI/ML and climate and clean tech.