Army Previews AIE Talent Acquisition System to Group of Recruiters

The U.S. Army has started previewing a cloud-based talent acquisition platform to select recruiters from installations across the country to gather feedback and further improve the tool.

The Accessions Information Environment is a commercial off-the-shelf tool designed to modernize the Army’s accessions and recruitment processes and help the service meet staffing requirements by replacing 11 legacy platforms, including the Army Recruiting Information Support System, the service said Friday.

“We are very excited to preview AIE to a small group of recruiters,” said Rick Ayer, functional lead for AIE at Army Training and Doctrine Command.

“They are now able to log in from their existing computers to move through the first three steps in recruiting an enlisted Soldier. We’re getting valuable feedback from those recruiters who are helping to shape their future system,” added Ayer.

The military branch’s program executive office enterprise information systems adopted the Agile development process for AIE and is working with TRADOC to oversee the AIE program.

The service expects to release the software offering’s Enlisted Soldier recruitment functionality by the fall of 2024.

In 2019, Booz Allen Hamilton received an other transaction agreement to develop the AIE platform for the Army.

