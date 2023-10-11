Army Launches 2nd Catalyst Program to Fund Small Business Tech Projects

The U.S. Army has launched the second iteration of a Small Business Innovation Research program to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation warfighting technology to military personnel.

The Army SBIR Catalyst initiative will select five small businesses in fiscal year 2024 to receive contracts worth up to $75 million to advance prototype development, testing and transition efforts, the service branch said Tuesday.

Eligible small businesses must have an existing Army SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer base contract awarded before fiscal year 2020.

The Catalyst contracts will include any combination of Phase II, Direct to Phase II, Sequential Phase II or Phase II Enhancement awards.

The pilot program was launched in 2022 and focused on technology areas such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, autonomy, immersive and wearables and sensors.