Army Begins Efforts to Facilitate Transition to Agile Software Test & Evaluation

The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems is working with Army Test and Evaluation Command, or ATEC, and the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, or ASA(ALT), to facilitate the shift the Agile software test and evaluation process, DVIDS reported Friday.

“We need to have the right amount of the right type of manpower,” Aric Sherwood, director of PEO EIS’ Acquisition Innovation Directorate, said of the transition.

Sherwood noted that ATEC will oversee testing by program managers and vendors and assessment of data.

According to the report, ATEC will be involved in various initiatives such as helping programs implement user-based Agile demonstrations adapted from operationalized scenarios and performing a pilot with five Army “pathfinder” programs to develop software testing playbooks, which could be released in December.

The playbooks are expected to address end-user support during all aspects of the Agile process, participation in iteration or sprint activities and definition of business processes during business process engineering, among other topics.

Tom Ehrhart, G-3/G-5 chief of plans at ATEC, said the Army has initiated the process of updating its official test and evaluation regulation.

According to the report, ATEC and ASA(ALT) have sought insights from the director of operational test and evaluation and the deputy under secretary of the Army for test and evaluation to come up with a draft guidebook on Agile software test and evaluation.

