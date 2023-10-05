AFSOC Aims to Transform Training Activities With Extended Reality Technologies

Air Force Special Operations Command has developed a framework for incorporating immersive learning technologies into training activities across the entire command.

The Extended Reality Training Framework employs virtual, mixed and augmented reality technologies to redesign the command’s training landscape and provide a more realistic autonomous learning environment, AFSOC said Wednesday.

The framework focuses on four distinct lines of effort: building a virtual hangar for aircraft and munitions maintenance workforce training; incorporating VR into all flying training units responsible for training AFSOC aircrew; integrating XR into operational units; and utilizing AR for aircrew and special tactics teams.

“The use of XR in training allows Air Commandos to experience highly realistic simulations of complex scenarios, missions, and environments they may encounter in real-world operations,” said Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, commander of AFSOC.