Aerospace Industries Association Writes Congress to Prioritize 2024 Appropriations Bill

The Aerospace Industries Association — or the AIA — called on Congress to authorize full-year appropriations to support the industry as it struggles to operate amid economic inflation.

A letter signed by 31 AIA members urged lawmakers to prioritize the approval of the 2024 budget that includes additional proposed funding in the Senate Defense Appropriations Bill.

The organization emphasized the significance of the aerospace sector and the defense supply chain in general in the frontlines of national security.

The letter discussed how inflationary pressures are causing delivery delays and rising supply chain costs. It also highlighted the impact of such challenges on small aerospace and defense businesses.

“Completing full-year appropriations must be Congress’ top priority now. Continuing resolutions extend outdated funding levels that do not address inflationary growth, and a shutdown is even more harmful to businesses in the aerospace and defense supply chain,” the association wrote.