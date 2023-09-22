Hello, Guest!

White House Asks Agencies to Account for Climate Change Impacts in Federal Procurement

The White House has directed agencies to calculate the costs of climate change impacts by using the social cost of greenhouse gases or SC-GHG metric in federal procurement processes as part of the implementation of an interagency working group recommendation to address the climate crisis.

High-impact procurements, including the purchase of large energy-consuming systems, could serve as pilots that could enable federal agencies to integrate SC-GHG, the White House said Thursday.

According to the Biden administration, the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council agencies have solicited public feedback on plans to incorporate SC-GHG values in local and international procurement decisions.

The president has also required agencies to account for SC-GHG in budget development and implementation and environmental reviews in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act.

