White House Advisory Committee Recommends Ways to Combat Abuse of Domestic Infrastructure

A White House advisory panel unanimously voted Tuesday to pass a draft report outlining six recommendations to counter cyberattacks on domestic infrastructure by foreign threat actors, Nextgov/FCW reported.

Approved by the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee, the draft report recommends that the U.S. government establish a public-private task force to create a framework that includes best practices to mitigate abuse of domestic infrastructure or ADI.

The document calls for the government to launch a pilot program to assess privacy-enhancing technologies to advance threat data sharing and analysis efforts and directs the Office of the National Cyber Director to come up with a strategy aimed at combating ADI.

Other recommendations in the report include creating an operational working group to drive efforts to improve tactical collaboration to address ADI, developing a strategy to share intelligence with international partners with regard to the abuse of virtual resources and working with the private sector to update the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015, which will expire by the end of September 2025.

The NSTAC report also lists key findings, including the need for a multifaceted strategy to counter ADI and the importance of focused information sharing and collaboration between the government and industry in understanding the scale and scope of ADI.