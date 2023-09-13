US Agencies Warn Against AI-Generated Deepfake Threats

The National Security Agency, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have released a joint advisory warning national critical infrastructure owners and operators against threats from synthetic media, such as deepfakes.

The cybersecurity information sheet describes deepfakes as multimedia synthetically created or manipulated using artificial intelligence and machine learning to spread misinformation, NSA said Tuesday.

According to the joint advisory, threat actors could use AI-generated media to impinge on an organization’s brand, impersonate leaders and financial officers and enable access to networks, communications and sensitive information.

To prevent such threats, the agencies recommend that organizations implement deepfake detection tools with real-time verification capabilities and passive detection techniques.

“The tools and techniques for manipulating authentic multimedia are not new, but the ease and scale with which cyber actors are using these techniques are. This creates a new set of challenges to national security,” said Candice Rockell Gerstner, an applied research mathematician specializing in multimedia forensics.