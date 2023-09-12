University of Southern Mississippi Secures NOAA Funding for UxS Data Assembly Hub

The University of Southern Mississippi has secured funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to develop a data assembly hub for NOAA’s uncrewed system operations.

NOAA said Friday the pilot project will collect and aggregate environmental data and observations for analysis in support of the agency’s future data management strategy for using and managing commercial cloud computing infrastructure.

“The Data Assembly Hub will support businesses, policy makers and researchers into the future and enable the latest artificial intelligence techniques,” said Henry Jones, director of research development and scientific entrepreneurship at USM.

The program is also meant to support the growth of the U.S. blue economy by improving the collection, analysis and dissemination of ocean and coastal-derived data to address societal challenges and support economic growth.

The data assembly hub initiative is worth $2.5 million over two years.

In February 2021, NOAA entered a 10-year agreement with USM to conduct UxS testing and evaluation to enable enhanced operation of the systems for better environmental data collection.