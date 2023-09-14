Transportation Department Initiates $100M Accelerator Program to Enhance EV Charger Reliability

The Department of Transportation has opened applications for a new accelerator program that will provide up to $100 million in federal funding to build a reliable national electric vehicle charging network.

DOT said Wednesday that projects selected for the Electric Vehicle Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator will focus on repairing or replacing non-operational EV chargers to improve the reliability of current EV charging infrastructure.

“Under President Biden’s leadership, America is leading the electric vehicle revolution. This funding represents the latest step toward building a convenient, affordable, reliable charging network that reaches every corner of our nation,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Funding for the accelerator was made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-funded National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, which provides nearly $5 billion to help states establish EV charging sites.

Applications are open until Nov. 13.