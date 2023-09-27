UCLA Professor Subramanian Iyer Tapped to Lead CHIPS for America Advanced Packaging Program

Subramanian Iyer, professor and occupant of the Charles P. Reames endowed chair at the University of California, Los Angeles, was named director of the CHIPS National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program.

Iyer will retain his tenure at UCLA while leading the program, which is part of CHIPS for America’s Research and Development Office, according to a Tuesday notice from National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Iyer brings more than 40 years of experience in electrical engineering, microelectronics and packaging to his role at NAPMP, which aims to identify and adopt advanced technologies to keep the United States at the forefront of the global packaging industry.

He has a history with IBM, where he served as regional sales manager, engineer and fellow of director system scaling technology. He is known for developing 3D memory products, the embedded dynamic random-access memory and the first silicon germanium heterojunction bipolar transistor.

The professor also co-founded a company called SiBond, a joint venture between IBM and MEMC Electronic Materials that specializes in bonded Silicon-on-Insulator wafers.

CHIPS for America R&D is administered by NIST and the Department of Commerce.