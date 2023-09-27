Senator Proposes Continuing Resolution to Extend Government Funding Through Mid-November

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., has introduced a bipartisan measure that seeks to prevent a government shutdown by the end of September by extending federal funding through Nov. 17.

The continuing resolution would provide lawmakers time to complete work on full-year appropriations bills, the Senate Appropriations Committee said Tuesday.

The stopgap bill would extend the Federal Aviation Administration’s authorities through the end of 2023, produce funding for disaster-stricken communities and maintain support for Ukraine.

The proposed legislation seeks to authorize $1.65 billion in emergency funding to support Ukraine’s defensive efforts against Russian invasion.

The Department of Defense would get $4.5 billion in emergency funding to respond to the situation in Ukraine and replenish U.S. military inventory, according to the bill’s section-by-section summary.

The CR would also allow DOD to obligate funds to kick off construction work on the second Columbia-class submarine using the “Shipbuilding and Conversion, Navy” account.