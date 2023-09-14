Senate Lawmakers Urge OSTP to Develop AI Content Authentication Standards

Sens. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., and John Thune, R-S.D., have called on the Office of Science and Technology Policy to develop secure, consensus-based standards for authenticating artificial intelligence-generated works to promote transparency and public trust.

In a letter to OSTP Director Arati Prabhakar, the senators said that the federal government must provide consumers with accessible tools to verify the authenticity of online content and AI systems they interact with, Hickenlooper’s office reported Tuesday.

“We need to invest in research and build consensus around authentication techniques between federal agencies, academia, and industry,” the letter reads.

Hickenlooper and Thune requested that the OSTP provide details on what current or planned federal research or pilot initiatives will focus on advancing content authenticity tools and how to prevent them from being removed, manipulated or counterfeited.

They also asked how watermarking techniques differ for audio, video, text, image and other AI-generated content.